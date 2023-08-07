Tesla Faces Challenges in Meeting High Demand for EVs

Tesla, the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker in the United States, is struggling to meet the increasing demand for its brand-new EVs. The main obstacle lies in the battery manufacturing process, which is not only complex and costly but also requires rare earth materials.

While Tesla used to be the sole major automaker producing batteries in-house, the company is now partnering with an Australian company to ensure the supply of necessary materials for lithium-ion batteries. Magnis Energy, a graphite developer, has joined forces with Tesla to construct a facility in the US. However, the exact location is yet to be determined. Once operational, this facility will provide Tesla with the materials they need for battery production starting in February 2025.

The battery manufacturing process and the mining of essential materials contribute significantly to the high cost of EVs, including Teslas. However, increased competition in the market has been driving down costs. Unfortunately, mining for materials like lithium, cobalt, and copper raises environmental concerns due to excessive water consumption and negative impact on ecosystems. Nevertheless, ongoing research aims to develop alternatives to lithium-ion batteries that could make the EV industry more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

To overcome the challenge of securing battery materials for the growing demand of EVs, Tesla has established a partnership with Magnis Energy. This collaboration reflects Tesla’s commitment to finding cleaner and more sustainable battery solutions, which aligns with the ongoing scientific efforts in this field.