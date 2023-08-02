Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Under Investigation for Steering Problem

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently investigating the new Tesla Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs for a potential steering problem. Around 280,000 vehicles may be affected by this issue, as per a document available on NHTSA’s auto safety website.

According to the document, 12 complaints have been received by the NHTSA regarding the sudden loss of power steering assistance. Out of these complaints, seven mentioned experiencing harder steering, while five indicated a complete inability to steer. Additionally, one crash has been associated with this problem, where the driver reported an almost collision with oncoming traffic after their vehicle’s power steering failed upon exiting a parking lot.

On Friday, the NHTSA initiated a preliminary investigation into this matter. It is important to note that the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have numerous shared engineering components as they are closely related.

This is not the first time Tesla vehicles have been investigated for steering-related issues. In March, the NHTSA began a separate probe into reports of steering wheels detaching while driving on Model Y SUVs.

As of now, Tesla has not provided any comment on the matter and typically does not respond to media inquiries.