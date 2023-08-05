Musk’s Companies Face Lawsuits and Investigations as FSD Progresses

This week, Tesla and X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, were hit with lawsuits and investigations. Amidst these controversies, Musk provided updates on the progress of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and other news.

Musk stated that Tesla is closer than ever to cracking the FSD code, with the only remaining piece being vehicle control. He emphasized that the challenge lies in training the AI, not engineering. Musk remains confident that Tesla will achieve true FSD by 2023, despite missed deadlines and ongoing safety investigations.

In addition to the FSD progress, Tesla reportedly acquired German wireless charging company Wiferion for $76 million. Although there has been no official statement from either company, the mention of “Tesla Engineering Germany” on Wiferion’s website suggests a connection.

Tesla also faced legal trouble as a proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against the company. Three Tesla owners in California accused Tesla of falsely advertising the range of its electric vehicles. The lawsuit refers to a Reuters investigation that alleged Tesla had been exaggerating its EV ranges.

Meanwhile, Musk’s rival microblogging app Threads, once hailed as a “Twitter Killer,” has been struggling. Despite a record-setting launch, the app’s daily active user count dropped significantly just a month after its release. Musk jokingly attributed Threads’ decline to “boring people to death.”

In the world of SpaceX, a recent report revealed Musk’s control over the conflict in Ukraine through Starlink, SpaceX’s internet service. Musk deactivated Starlink terminals depending on the Ukrainian military’s targets and refused to activate Starlink near the Crimea border. Ukrainian officials expressed concerns about Musk’s private control over this vital component of their war effort.

Throughout the week, Musk made various tweets discussing topics such as renewable energy and the limitations of wind and solar power.

Overall, it was an eventful week for Musk and his ventures, with legal battles, FSD progress, struggles of Threads, and controversies surrounding Starlink in Ukraine.