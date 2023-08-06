Tesla is making significant strides in establishing showrooms on tribal lands, enabling the direct sale of vehicles to consumers and circumventing state laws that restrict car manufacturers from acting as retailers. One such development is the partnership between Mohegan Sun, a Connecticut-based casino and entertainment complex owned by the Mohegan Tribe, and Tesla. Mohegan Sun recently announced the upcoming opening of a Tesla showroom with a sales and delivery center on its sovereign property. This move allows Tesla to operate independently of the state’s dealership models.

In addition to this, Tesla has also revealed plans for another showroom on the lands of the Oneida Indian Nation in upstate New York in 2025. With the establishment of showrooms on tribal lands, Tesla can leverage the sovereignty of these territories to sell vehicles directly to consumers under their own rules and regulations.

The executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, Lori Brown, voiced her support for Tesla’s strategy. She commended the company for taking this logical step to expand the availability of electric vehicles. Brown highlighted that Tesla, along with other electric car manufacturers like Lucid and Rivian, has been advocating for direct-to-consumer sales for some time. She also pointed out that car dealerships, irrespective of their political affiliations, generally opposed bills that permitted direct sales due to vested interests.

By expanding its showroom presence on tribal lands, Tesla not only broadens its customer base but also improves accessibility to its electric vehicles. This move is regarded as a positive step toward advancing the adoption of sustainable transportation options.

Please review the rewritten and formatted content and let me know if you need any further assistance.