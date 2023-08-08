Tesla Cybertruck undergoes winter testing in New Zealand

Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck has been spotted undergoing winter testing in New Zealand. The Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG) has been the location for these tests, with multiple Cybertrucks being put through their paces.

Recent photos show a Cybertruck parked next to a trailer loaded with heavy weights, sparking interest among reservation holders. The unique placement of the weights, closer to the rear of the trailer, suggests that Tesla is testing the Cybertruck’s towing capabilities and stability. Load distribution on trailers can greatly affect stability, and the Cybertruck may be equipped with drive motor controls and software to improve stability in towing situations.

Cybertruck enthusiasts have pointed out the odd placement of the loads on the trailer, speculating that it may be part of cold-weather tow testing. They also discuss the possibility of the Cybertruck detecting and counteracting potentially dangerous swaying motions with its rear steering feature.

Tesla has been focused on enhancing towing and safety features, utilizing its drivetrain and software to actively manage load shifting and improve vehicle stability. CEO Elon Musk previously highlighted the advanced stability of the Tesla Semi truck, stating that jack-knifing is impossible when fully loaded.

Although many features of the Cybertruck remain unknown, these recent testing activities indicate that Tesla is prioritizing stability technologies. This aligns with the company’s commitment to provide high stability features on the Cybertruck, ensuring exceptional performance regardless of terrain or towing conditions in the future.