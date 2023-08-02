CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Phone Connected to Starlink on Twitter

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently caused a buzz on Twitter when he shared a photo of the Tesla Phone and asked his followers if they would be interested in using it. The phone comes with pre-installed features, and Musk hinted that it would likely be connected to Starlink, a satellite-based internet service.

The prospect of having a satellite phone connected to Starlink sparked excitement among users, with many expressing their interest in such a device. However, no further details were provided by Musk regarding the phone’s features or privacy aspects.

The tweet also caught the attention of a user named Oder Wat, who asked about the presence of “Free Speech” servers on the Tesla Phone. This raised questions about additional features or potential privacy concerns, though Musk did not provide any further information in response.

As of now, there is limited information available about the specifications and availability of the Tesla Phone. Musk’s tweet has generated curiosity and speculation within the Twitter community, but specific details remain undisclosed.

