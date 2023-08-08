Tesla Building New Permanent Tent at Fremont Factory

Tesla is constructing a new permanent tent at its Fremont factory, according to a filing on the City of Fremont website. The project, estimated to cost $750,000, includes the installation of a permanent tent structure, as well as electrical and control systems.

While the exact purpose and size of the tent are not specified in the filing, Tesla has used similar structures in the past to expand production lines and meet demand. It is possible that the new tent will also be used for manufacturing purposes.

Recent filings have revealed that Tesla is undergoing retooling at the Fremont facility. The construction of the tent suggests that expansion efforts are likely underway as well.

In addition to these developments, Tesla has two highly anticipated models in the pipeline. The Cybertruck, set to be manufactured at Gigafactory Texas, and the Model 3 Project Highland, which may see production split between Fremont and Shanghai. Spy shots of both models have been circulating online, indicating that testing is underway.

Due to increased production capacity, Tesla has been able to reduce delivery times for its electric vehicles compared to last year. Most models now have a waiting period of approximately one month. These improvements, along with strong sales numbers, have propelled Tesla to become the second best-selling EV maker globally in the first half of 2023, only behind BYD. When considering pure EV sales, Tesla takes the top spot in the charts.