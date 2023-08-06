Tesla Acquires Wiferion, a Game-Changer in Wireless Charging Technology

Germany-based EV charging company Wiferion has been acquired by Tesla, positioning the automaker as a leader in wireless charging technology. Wiferion specializes in wireless charging for industrial equipment, with a particular focus on trucks and forklifts. Notably, their chargers boast an impressive 93% efficiency rate and can accommodate up to 40mm of tolerance when positioning a vehicle on top of the chargers.

Tesla’s interest in Wiferion can be traced back to 2015 when the electric vehicle giant first unveiled a concept involving a robotic arm for easier charging. During Tesla’s recent Investor Day, there were hints suggesting that this technology would be implemented in the near future. A slide titled “Can’t Forget To Do Cool S***” was presented at the event, showcasing images of a Supercharging diner and what appeared to be wireless charging for home applications.

Speculation grew three months after Investor Day when rumors emerged that Tesla was considering Wiferion as a potential partner for introducing wireless charging technology. Multiple Wiferion employees confirmed this acquisition, which was later verified by TeslaMag Germany. The acquisition is estimated to be valued at around $76 million.

Although specific details about the acquisition remain limited, the copyright notice on Wiferion’s website now indicates ownership by “Tesla Engineering Germany GmbH 2023 – Alle Rechte vorbehalten (All Rights Reserved).” This development suggests that Tesla aims to become the first automaker to widely incorporate wireless charging technology.

With its acquisition of Wiferion, Tesla is poised to revolutionize the EV charging market and potentially pave the way for mass-scale adoption of wireless charging technology.