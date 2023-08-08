Tesla Acquires German Start-Up Wiferion to Advance Wireless Charging Technology

Electric car company Tesla has acquired the German start-up Wiferion in a deal worth $76 million. Wiferion specializes in the development of wireless charging technology for electric vehicles.

Wiferion has been focusing on the creation of wireless, inductive charging pads that can be installed either in the ground or in the floor of a garage. This innovative technology has already been successfully used to power autonomous robots in car factories.

During its Investor Day presentation in March 2023, Tesla offered a glimpse of a wireless home charging system for its electric vehicles. Wiferion already has a wireless charging product available on the market, capable of recharging industrial electric vehicles and mobile robots at up to 3kW.

Typically, charging an electric vehicle through a 240-volt domestic outlet provides 2kW of charging power. With a 3kW wireless charger, it would take approximately 20 hours to fully recharge a Tesla Model 3 equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. However, considering that Australians drive an average of 43 kilometers per day, a top-up using a 3kW wireless charger would take less than 5.5 hours.

Tesla’s acquisition of Wiferion highlights the company’s interest in advancing wireless home charging technology. The aim is to potentially eliminate the need for plugging into a wall charger, providing Tesla owners with a more convenient and seamless charging experience.

By integrating Wiferion’s wireless charging expertise, Tesla is reinforcing its commitment to innovation in the electric vehicle industry. The move also signifies Tesla’s dedication to expanding the accessibility and usability of electric vehicles by continually pushing the boundaries of charging technology.