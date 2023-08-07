Tesco Named Most EV-Friendly Shopping Chain in Britain

A recent analysis by business researchers Direct365 has found that Tesco, the popular supermarket chain, is the most EV-friendly shopping chain in Britain. The study also revealed that London leads the way in terms of workplace charging points.

According to the analysis, Britain currently has just under 18,000 registered public EV chargers, which falls short of the government’s target of 300,000 chargers by 2030. London alone has over 7,000 registered public chargers, surpassing other cities such as Manchester, Coventry, and Nottingham.

In terms of supermarket car parks, Tesco stands out with a total of 774 charging stations across the country, surpassing Morrison’s 273 stations. However, it’s important to note that Tesco stores in Manchester offer 23 charge stations to shoppers, while in London they only offer 14 charge stations throughout the city.

The analysis also highlights that Coventry has nearly 80% of its 83 charge points located on-street or kerb-side, with only 51% of the city’s charge points requiring payment. Other major supermarkets like Sainsbury’s, Aldi, and Lidl also have charging points available.

While Tesco emerges as the most EV-friendly brand, IKEA falls behind with only 25 EV chargers across UK stores, and most IKEA stores only having one charger. Furthermore, Bradford has the highest total of Aldi EV charging stations with 9, while London benefits from Lidl’s 18 points and Sainsbury’s EV ports with 20.

London also takes the lead when it comes to workplace charging points, with 107 scattered around the capital. Dundee has the second-highest number of workplace stations with only 18. Surprisingly, only 29% of UK towns and cities have even a single workplace charging point.

In terms of EV points at park’n’ride facilities, Nottingham boasts the highest number with 38, followed by Leicester with 22 and London with 20 EV stations.

The analysis highlights the need for more investment in charging infrastructure to meet the government’s goal of banning the sale of new ICE cars by 2030. Despite the current low number of chargers compared to the target, current EV owners and prospective buyers are encouraged not to be deterred, as the adoption of EVs is expected to increase in the future.