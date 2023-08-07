Apple to Unveil iPhone 15 Series in September

If you’re planning to purchase a new iPhone, it’s recommended to wait a little longer. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 series on either September 12 or September 13. The reveal event is likely to occur in the early hours of September 13 or September 14, depending on your time zone.

Following the reveal, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 will begin on September 15, and the official release is scheduled for September 22. These dates align with Apple’s typical launch patterns.

The upcoming iPhone 15 family is anticipated to bring some significant changes. There are rumors that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will adopt the dynamic island design introduced in last year’s Pro models. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are predicted to have a more premium titanium build. It is also speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an improved zoom lens with longer range capabilities.

Even if you’re not interested in purchasing the iPhone 15, the release of a new model usually leads to price reductions for previous versions. Last year, Apple lowered the prices of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini on the same day it announced the iPhone 14 lineup.

In line with this trend, we can expect price cuts for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus when the iPhone 15 is released. However, the iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may be discontinued without official price reductions. Nevertheless, retailers are likely to offer attractive deals to sell off any remaining stock.