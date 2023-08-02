Terra Classic Price Predictions for August: A Projected Decline

The price of Terra Classic (LUNC) experienced a brief surge following Binance’s announcement of support for the Terra network upgrade. However, recent days have witnessed a decline in its price, and machine algorithms predict that this situation will not improve by the end of August.

According to advanced machine learning algorithms on the PricePredictions cryptocurrency monitoring and forecasting platform, Terra Classic is projected to trade at $0.000076 by August 31, 2023. This prediction is based on indicators such as average true range (ATR), relative strength index (RSI), and moving average convergence divergence (MACD), among others. It suggests that the rebranded native coin of the Terra ecosystem could experience a 5.66% price drop compared to its current situation.

Presently, Terra Classic is being traded at $0.000803, indicating a 1% increase in the last 24 hours but a 1.07% decline over the previous seven days. Furthermore, the coin has lost 7.8% on its monthly chart.

Technical analysis reveals that Terra Classic is facing strong resistance at $0.00008530, while its strongest support zone is at $0.00007636. The prevailing sentiment appears to be bearish, with 87% against 13% in favor of bullish sentiment.

Considering these factors, the machine predictions are likely to be accurate. However, it is worth noting that the recent price spike suggests that positive developments in the future could potentially drive the coin in the opposite direction.

Please exercise caution and remember that the information provided should not be considered investment advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries risks, and individuals should proceed with caution.