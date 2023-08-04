Tern Plc: Investing in IoT Software Companies

Tern Plc is a UK-based investment company specializing in private software companies, with a particular focus on those involved in the Internet of Things (IoT). The company mainly supports software companies that develop commercial IoT security, enablement, and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Under its portfolio, Tern Plc has a network of companies, including Device Authority Limited, Wyld Networks AB, InVMA Limited, FVRVS Limited, Talking Medicines Limited, DiffusionData Limited, and Sure Valley Ventures UK Software Technology Fund (SVV).

Device Authority Limited is a company that specializes in identity and access management (IAM) for the IoT and blockchain technologies. Wyld Networks is dedicated to developing and selling wireless technology solutions that enable connectivity anywhere in the world. InVMA Limited, trading as Konektio, focuses on IoT solutions. FVRVS Limited, operating as FundamentalVR, offers virtual reality (VR) haptic flight simulators designed for surgical procedures. Talking Medicines is a data technology company.

As an investment company, Tern Plc provides support and resources to its portfolio companies, helping them grow and succeed in the competitive software industry. With its expertise in the IoT sector, Tern Plc is well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing demand for IoT solutions in healthcare and industrial settings.

Tern Plc aims to be at the forefront of the rapidly evolving IoT industry by investing in companies that are developing innovative solutions. By focusing on the healthcare and industrial sectors, Tern Plc recognizes the potential for IoT technology to revolutionize these industries and improve efficiency, security, and analytics.

Through its portfolio companies, Tern Plc seeks to address challenges in the IoT space and contribute to the growth and adoption of IoT solutions. With its extensive network and expertise, Tern Plc continues to support and invest in cutting-edge software companies that are shaping the future of IoT technology.