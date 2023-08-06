Stock Market Updates: Tern, Orcadian Energy, Scirocco Energy, Light Science Technologies, Deltex Medical Group, Aptamer Group, Cap-XX, and Itsarm

Tern (LON: TERN) witnessed a significant surge of 127%, reaching 8.5p, as its investee company, Wyld Networks, explores potential collaboration opportunities with SpaceX. Tern currently owns a 27% stake in Wyld Networks.

Orcadian Energy (LON: ORCA) observed a positive momentum in its share price throughout the week. While the reason behind the increase remains uncertain, the company highlighted the need for additional funding. Investor interest has been attracted to Orcadian Energy due to the government’s supportive stance on the North Sea oil sector. The company is currently engaged in discussions with potential partners for the Pilot project and is also considering an outright sale. Consequently, the share price experienced a significant jump of 96%, reaching 4.9p.

Scirocco Energy (LON: SCIR) is in the final stages of disposing of its interest in the Ruvuma project in Tanzania. The company has a tax liability of $150,000, and upon completion, the license will be transferred to ARA Petroleum. Scirocco Energy will receive a payment of $2.5m, along with an additional $13m based on meeting targets and a revenue share on production. As a result of this development, the company’s share price increased by 64.3% to 0.575p.

Former ITM Power (LON: ITM) CEO, Dr. Graham Cooley, has increased his stake in Light Science Technologies (LON: LST) from 3.3% to 4.8%. This resulted in a share price recovery of 36.8%, reaching 2.12p.

On the other hand, there were several significant fallers in the market. Deltex Medical Group (LON: DEMG) resumed trading after a suspension, experiencing a decline of 79.2% and ending the week at 0.25p. Aptamer Group (LON: APTA) announced a fundraising round of £3.6m at 1p per share to cover losses, resulting in a share price decline of 52.6% to 2.25p. Cap-XX (LON: CPX), a supercapacitor supplier, faced shipping delays leading to a projected revenue decline of 29% for 2022-23, causing the share price to slump by 42.6% to 1.35p.

In other news, Phil Terry acquired a 3.14% shareholding in cash shell Itsarm (LON: ITS), resulting in a downturn of 41.3% in the company’s share price.

These updates demonstrate the dynamic nature of the stock market, with companies experiencing fluctuations in response to various developments and factors.