Tentative Labor Deal Reached to End Port Strike in Canada

After a month-long strike that disrupted trade worth CAD$10 billion, a tentative labor deal has been accepted by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union of Canada (ILWU) for workers at Canada’s Vancouver port and other ports along the country’s Pacific coast.

The agreement, supported by 75% of union members, follows five weeks of labor instability at British Columbia’s ports. Although the specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the ILWU confirmed that it includes wage increases, benefits, training, and provisions for worker certainty and stability.

The strike by more than 7,000 port workers across 30 British Columbia ports caused significant disruptions to supply chains and paralyzed multiple industries across Canada.

Canada’s West Coast ports accounted for approximately 16% of the country’s total goods trade in 2022, valued at CAD$305 billion and contributing CAD$11.9 billion to the nation’s annual output. The strike had severely impacted these industries and disrupted trade operations.

In response to the strike, Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez emphasized that the agreement is “good news for the employer, the union, and the many workers and businesses across Canada that rely on our BC ports.” They also announced a review of the labor dispute to prevent future disruptions and ensure greater stability in trade and supply chains.

With the acceptance of the labor deal, affected industries can expect relief and the resumption of normal operations at the ports. This will help restore trade and supply chain stability, enabling the affected industries to recover from the losses incurred during the strike.

The successful resolution of this labor dispute will also prevent further disruptions and contribute to the smooth functioning of Canada’s West Coast ports, which play a significant role in the country’s trading activities.