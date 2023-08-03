Tenstorrent Closes $100 Million Funding Round to Fuel AI Chip Development

AI chip startup Tenstorrent, based in Toronto, has successfully concluded a strategic financing round, securing $100 million in funding. This round marks a significant milestone for the company, as it had previously reached unicorn status by raising over $200 million in 2021.

Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund led the funding round, with participation from other notable investors including Fidelity Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, Epiq Capital, and Maverick Capital. Tenstorrent, founded in 2016, specializes in the development of AI chips and will allocate the fresh capital towards product development, including the design and development of AI chiplets and its ML software roadmap.

Under the leadership of renowned chip designer Jim Keller, who has previously worked at Apple, AMD, Tesla, and Intel, Tenstorrent has established a strong presence in the expanding field of AI chips. This latest funding round underscores two significant trends in the AI industry – the crucial role played by strategic investors in fostering the AI ecosystem and the recognition of opportunities in the infrastructure layer that supports major AI platforms such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Investors are increasingly drawn to companies that provide chips, enhanced computing capabilities, and unique datasets for AI modeling. Tenstorrent’s recent funding will accelerate the development and innovation of AI chips, thereby contributing to the overall advancement of AI technology.

The additional funds will empower Tenstorrent to further enhance its capabilities and product offerings, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the competitive AI chip market. With a total funding of nearly $335 million to date, Tenstorrent is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and make substantial contributions to the AI industry.