Tenstorrent Secures $100 Million in Funding for Tech Hardware Development

Canadian tech hardware startup Tenstorrent has recently announced that it has successfully secured $100 million in funding. The investment comes from several companies, including Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Electronics.

With its headquarters located in Toronto, Tenstorrent intends to utilize the funding to expedite its product development and focus on the design and development of “chiplets”. This innovative approach involves stacking pre-existing chips together to create more powerful chips.

The company, led by CEO Jim Keller, specializes in selling processors used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. In addition to selling their processors, Tenstorrent also licenses its technology to customers who desire to customize their own silicon based on their specific needs.

The demand for chiplets has been consistently increasing among major tech players such as AMD and Intel. These companies are actively seeking cost-effective methods to manufacture more advanced and powerful chips.

Aside from Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Electronics, other noteworthy investors in Tenstorrent’s funding round include Fidelity Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, and Epiq Capital.

This significant investment will play a critical role in Tenstorrent’s ongoing innovation within the AI chip market. It will enable the company to make advancements in its product offerings, ensuring it remains competitive in the rapidly evolving tech industry.