Tenstorrent Raises $100 Million in Funding to Challenge Nvidia in AI Chip Market

Canadian startup Tenstorrent has secured $100 million in funding from Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung, and other investors, in a bid to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chips and compete with market leader Nvidia. Led by chip industry veteran Jim Keller, Tenstorrent has already raised $234.5 million, with a valuation of $1 billion.

The funding round included investments of $30 million from Hyundai, $20 million from Kia, and $50 million from Samsung’s Catalyst Fund, alongside other investors such as Fidelity Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, Epiq Capital, and Maverick Capital. With this funding, Tenstorrent aims to advance its AI chip development for applications in data centers and various other sectors.

Tenstorrent has also formed a partnership with LG to work on AI chips specifically for smart televisions. The funding round was structured as debt, which will be converted into stock in the future. The company plans to conduct another round of equity fundraising in the coming year.

Hyundai, as a major investor, intends to integrate Tenstorrent’s technology into its future vehicles, including those manufactured by its subsidiaries Kia and Genesis. This move highlights Hyundai’s dedication to AI technology development and the improvement of its internal capabilities.

Under the leadership of Jim Keller, Tenstorrent is positioned to make significant advancements in the AI chip industry, challenging Nvidia’s dominant position.