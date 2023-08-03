Canadian Startup Tenstorrent Raises $100 Million in Funding to Challenge Nvidia in AI Chip Market

Canadian startup Tenstorrent has secured $100 million in funding from Hyundai Motor Group and a Samsung investment fund. Led by chip industry veteran Jim Keller, Tenstorrent is developing artificial intelligence (AI) chips to directly compete with market leader Nvidia. With this latest funding round, the total funding raised by Tenstorrent now stands at $334.5 million, while the company’s valuation has reached $1 billion.

Tenstorrent’s CEO, Jim Keller, is known for his work in developing chips for major tech giants such as Apple, Tesla, and Intel. The funding came from various sources, including $30 million from Hyundai, $20 million from Kia, and $50 million from Samsung’s Catalyst Fund. Other investors also contributed to the funding round.

Although Tenstorrent primarily focuses on developing chips for data centers, it is also working on AI chips for various applications. In fact, the company recently announced a partnership with LG to develop chips specifically for smart televisions. Tenstorrent not only sells its own AI chips but also offers its intellectual property and technology to customers who want to create their own AI chips.

Hyundai has plans to incorporate Tenstorrent’s technology into future vehicles from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. This strategic partnership will enable Hyundai to leverage Tenstorrent’s advancements in AI chip technology for their upcoming vehicles.

The recent funding round for Tenstorrent was structured as debt, which will convert to stock at a later stage. The company anticipates conducting another round of equity fundraising next year to further support its growth and development in the AI chip market.