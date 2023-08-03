Tenstorrent: Combining Open-Source Technology and Expertise for AI Solutions

Tenstorrent, a prominent AI startup and CPU manufacturer, has gained attention in the industry through its utilization of open-source technology and the expertise of chip architect Jim Keller. Keller, who joined the company as Chief Technology Officer in January 2021 and later assumed the CEO role, brings significant knowledge and experience to the table.

Recently, Tenstorrent announced a Series D funding round, led by Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund. The funding is projected to yield between $120 million and $150 million, bringing Tenstorrent’s total investment to over $384.5 million with a valuation that is likely to exceed $1.4 billion.

The primary purpose of this funding is to support the engineering work necessary for the development of a line of commercial-grade RISC-V server processors and AI accelerators. Tenstorrent aims to offer cost-effective solutions for AI training, posing a potential challenge to the dominance of Nvidia GPUs in the market.

When questioned about the necessity of another AI accelerator, Keller emphasized the importance of avoiding monopolies and highlighted Tenstorrent’s unique approach and significant progress. The company seeks to create highly efficient and scalable AI computers that utilize RISC-V processors, as they firmly believe that AI will play a pivotal role in the future.

Furthermore, Tenstorrent has observed a substantial interest in licensing their RISC-V processor and AI intellectual property. This discovery presents potential business opportunities beyond the production of their own AI hardware.

Overall, Tenstorrent’s integration of open-source technology with semiconductor expertise positions them as a noteworthy player in the AI market. Their dedication to innovation and providing solutions to industry challenges sets them apart from competitors.