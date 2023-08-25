TennoCon 2023: Celebrating 10 Years of Warframe

Warframe fans, get ready to mark your calendars for August 26th! Digital Extremes is hosting TennoCon 2023, a special celebration to honor the 10th anniversary of Warframe. This event promises an exciting lineup of panels, reveals, giveaways, in-game rewards, and more.

Starting at 9:30 AM PT, 12:30 PM ET, or 5:30 PM BST, TennoCon 2023 will showcase the incredible journey of Warframe over the past decade. Devs will provide insights into the art and sound development, while the community will showcase their amazing cosplay creations. The grand finale, TennoLive, will begin at 1:30 PM PT, featuring the biggest reveals that you definitely don’t want to miss.

To ensure you don’t miss any part of the event, IGN will be streaming TennoCon 2023 on various platforms such as IGN.com, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. IGN also provides comprehensive coverage of guides and the latest news related to Warframe, making it a one-stop destination for all your TennoCon needs.

In addition to the exciting lineup of panels and reveals, TennoCon 2023 will feature a cosplay contest with a prize of $10,000 CAD. Moreover, the event will introduce the next era of Warframe during TennoLive, where major announcements and updates will be shared.

For attendees looking to enhance their Warframe experience, the TennoCon 2023 Digital Bundle offers exclusive customizations for your Warframe, along with access to Baro’s TennoCon Relay. This special relay allows you to browse and purchase from the Void Trader’s entire inventory.

During the event, there will be three opportunities to strengthen your Arsenal. By logging into Warframe starting August 26th, you can claim the Dex Operator and Drifter Suit. Additionally, watching TennoCon for 30 minutes between 12:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET will reward players with the Gotva Prime Rifle. Finally, watching TennoLive for 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET will grant players the Gara Prime Warframe.

For Warframe enthusiasts who want to show their love in the real world, there is an official TennoCon Merch Pack available. It includes a Clem Plush with magnetic Twin Grakatas, a TennoCon T-shirt featuring updates from the game’s first decade, and a glow-in-the-dark enamel pin.

Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of 10 years of Warframe at TennoCon 2023. Tune in to IGN and immerse yourself in this epic event!

Definitions:

– Tenno: Refers to the player as a member of a warrior race in the game Warframe.

– Warframe: A free-to-play online game developed by Digital Extremes, set in a sci-fi world where players control members of the Tenno race, equipped with powerful exoskeletons called Warframes.

