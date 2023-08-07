CityLife

Tencent’s Honor of Kings Tops the List as Highest-Earning Mobile Game Worldwide

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Tencent’s mobile game, Honor of Kings, had a remarkable achievement in July by earning a revenue of $115 million, according to market analysis firm Appmagic. This impressive figure solidifies Tencent’s position as a leading player in the industry.
In second place was Tencent’s PUBG Mobile, which earned $98.2 million, showing a significant increase from June. This surge in revenue can be credited to a successful promotional collaboration with the renowned Japanese anime game, Dragon Ball Super.
An unexpected entry on this list was NetEase’s martial arts role-playing game, Justice Online. Despite being released on June 30, it secured the seventh spot on the list with a revenue of $63.3 million.
On the other hand, Genshin Impact, the highly anticipated game developed by miHoYo, fell short of expectations and failed to make it into the top ten. It generated a revenue of $51.1 million.
These numbers highlight the strong performance of Tencent’s mobile games on a global scale. The continuous advancements in mobile gaming technology and successful collaborations with popular franchises contribute to the intense competition in earning the top spot in the industry.

