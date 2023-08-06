If you’re in need of a laptop that can handle the heavy workload of 3D designing with AutoCAD, look no further. We’ve curated a list of the ten best Dell laptops for AutoCAD in 2023 that offer superior performance and beautiful design.

1. Dell XPS 15: This powerful laptop is perfect for professional use, equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and offers an impressive 11 hours of battery life.

2. Dell XPS 17: Designed for heavy computing tasks, the Dell XPS 17 features a 17.3-inch Full HD+ LED display and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 17 graphics card. It also offers 8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and 512GB SSD storage. With a comfortable user experience and multiple connectivity options, this laptop is perfect for complex tasks.

3. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Highly portable with an easy-to-use design, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and an InfinityEdge touchscreen display. With Intel HD Graphics 620 and Windows 10 Home, this laptop combines portability with high performance.

4. Dell Inspiron 5770: This slim and lightweight laptop offers performance and portability. It features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a dedicated graphics card, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 300 nits brightness. With a dedicated AMD Radeon 530 GPU, it’s suitable for both daily computing and graphics-intensive tasks.

5. Dell G5 15 Special Edition: Designed for gaming pleasure, the Dell G5 15 Special Edition is powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and contains 16GB of system RAM and a 6GB DDR5 dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. This laptop is perfect for gamers looking for high performance.

These are just a few of the best Dell laptops for AutoCAD in 2023. Whether you’re a professional designer or a gaming enthusiast, Dell has a laptop to meet your specific needs. Choose from superior performance, beautiful design, and portability, and take your AutoCAD experience to the next level.