Tempest Rising: Dive into the World of Classic Real-Time Strategy

Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms have unveiled a free demo of their highly anticipated game, Tempest Rising, as part of Steam’s Strategy Fest. The demo offers players the opportunity to experience the opening missions of the Global Defense Forces (GDF) and the Tempest Dynasty single-player campaigns.

In this demo, fans of classic real-time strategy games will delight in exploring the first full missions from both the GDF and Tempest Dynasty campaigns. Each faction boasts unique units, captivating cinematics, and powerful music tracks customized for their campaign.

One of the standout features of the Tempest Dynasty campaign is the introduction of new units. Players will have the chance to command units like the Missile Trooper, Ignitor, and Havoc Rocket Buggy. Additionally, players can recruit the Civilian Militia by completing side objectives. The mission also incorporates innovative elements such as destructible and repairable bridges. Furthermore, the Dynasty’s Technician unit adds a strategic element, capable of capturing buildings, repairing vehicles, and planting land mines.

The Global Defense Forces mission is another highlight of the demo. Players will engage with core GDF units, including the Drone Operator and Sentinel Scout Car. Base-building, drone intelligence gathering, air strikes, and explosive barrels for maximum action are just some of the exciting features available.

Tempest Rising offers a unique gameplay experience by combining classic real-time strategy elements from the ’90s and 2000s with modern production standards. Set in an alternate timeline where the Cuban Missile Crisis goes nuclear, players are confronted with a mysterious red electrical vine known as Tempest, which dramatically alters the course of history.

Key features of Tempest Rising include classic RTS base-building, fast-paced combat, and extensive customization options. Players can choose from three unique factions, each with its own harvesting models, secondary resource systems, and unit rosters. Engrossing single-player campaigns are enriched with between-mission cutscenes that further immerse players in the game’s rich narrative. Additionally, Tempest Rising offers both skirmish and multiplayer modes featuring ranked and unranked matchmaking.

The demo is now available during Steam’s Strategy Fest, and players interested in a closer look at the Tempest Dynasty faction can check out the game’s new trailer. Tempest Rising is compatible with Microsoft Windows.

Sources:

– Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms

– Steam’s Strategy Fest