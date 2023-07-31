Thermally Tunable Metamaterials for Terahertz Applications

Metamaterials have paved the way for the creation of photonic devices capable of manipulating electromagnetic surface waves. By integrating semiconductors into metamaterials, researchers have been able to fabricate thermally tunable metamaterials. These materials can be controlled by adjusting temperature and carrier density of the semiconductor.

A recent theoretical investigation focused on the propagation conditions of Dyakonov surface waves (DSWs) in the terahertz frequency range. The researchers utilized an interface composed of an isotropic dielectric material as a cover and an indium antimonide (InSb) nanowire metamaterial as a substrate.

DSWs are electromagnetic surface waves that decay perpendicular to the interface of two different optically dissimilar media. Unlike surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs), which suffer from propagation loss, DSWs are considered to be lossless surface waves. They exhibit weak localization and high directionality.

The proposed configuration utilizing an InSb nanowire metamaterial demonstrates significant birefringence, making it well-suited for applications in terahertz sensing, imaging, and spectroscopy. By using InSb as the substrate material, the metamaterial can be tuned by controlling the carrier density through temperature adjustments. InSb offers a high carrier density in the terahertz frequency range, providing a viable alternative to metals typically used in metal-dielectric metamaterials.

The researchers in this study analyzed the temperature-dependent properties of DSWs in InSb nanowire metamaterials. These properties include the allowed terahertz regions, angular existence domain, dispersion relation, directionality, localization degree, and figure of merit. The results showed that dielectric losses in the propagation of DSWs were negligible, indicating the potential of this configuration for practical applications.

In conclusion, this study delves into a detailed analysis of the temperature-dependent properties of DSWs in InSb nanowire metamaterials and highlights their potential for various terahertz applications.