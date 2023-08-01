Telemedicine and AI Transforming the Senior Living Industry

Telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI) are bringing about significant changes in the senior living industry. These technologies are improving operations and care while addressing chronic staffing issues faced by operators.

AI has proven to be highly beneficial in enhancing back-office functions for senior living operators. It enables more efficient annual budgeting and delivers improved resident care through enhanced meal planning, medication management, and care plan evaluations. These advancements are facilitated by companies like HumanGood, GenCare Lifestyle, and Avamere, which have embraced technology and set an example for the rest of the industry.

One of the main benefits of AI and machine learning in senior housing and care is the automation of routine tasks. For instance, Avamere Living has developed a machine learning-based decision support system for therapy staff, freeing up time for other responsibilities.

AI tools also assist in optimizing budgets for various departments. By analyzing previous revenues, AI can determine appropriate marketing spend, allowing companies to create more accurate and effective future budgets.

In the medical field, AI plays a significant role in supporting frontline clinical staff. It assists in scheduling nurses at hospitals and uses machine learning algorithms to predict patient probabilities of certain health conditions, enabling preventive measures to be taken proactively.

By integrating AI-based tools into their operations, senior living companies can streamline data sources and reduce the time needed for care planning by clinical staff. While current electronic health record (EHR) systems do not forecast future health issues among residents, AI has the potential to do so, shaping the future of senior living technology.

Telehealth has also played a crucial role in senior care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies like GenCare Lifestyle have partnered with startups like Rippl Care, offering mental health services to seniors via telehealth. This collaboration allows residents and their families to access crisis support, diagnosis, medication management, and therapy services remotely.

Telehealth services improve patient privacy and provide prompt access to support, eliminating the need for in-person physician visits. Additionally, these programs have successfully reduced hospital readmissions, indicating their increasing adoption among healthcare organizations.

The senior living industry is embracing these technological advancements to enhance resident care, operations, and budgeting. The integration of telemedicine and AI heralds a new era of senior living.