Teledyne LeCroy Introduces OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus™ 3U Rackmount Appliance for PCI Express® 5.0

Teledyne LeCroy has launched the OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus™ 3U Rackmount Appliance for PCI Express® 5.0, which provides solid-state drive (SSD) power and sideband test capabilities. This appliance enables SSD vendors to test the performance of SSDs in various scenarios, such as system shutdowns, power surges, low power states, and voltage fluctuations.

With the OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus Rackmount Appliance, SSD design and validation test engineers can analyze voltage and current over time to determine SSD power utilization, efficiency, and consumption. This information helps identify opportunities to improve power consumption. The appliance eliminates the need for costly third-party power interposers, making the test setup simpler and reducing costs.

The OakGate R350-G5-PowerPlus supports a range of SSD form factors, including U.2, M.2, U.3, CEM, EDSFF E1.S, or EDSFF E3.S/L. It comes with the SVF/Enduro test software, widely used in the industry, offering deep protocol inspection, high-performance traffic generation, full-performance characterization, error injection, and advanced test automation. Additionally, the appliance features an open API for easy integration into existing test infrastructure and a proprietary driver for optimal performance.

The OakGate R350 PowerPlus PCIe 5.0 Validation Appliances are now available for order. For more information, please visit Teledyne LeCroy’s website. Teledyne LeCroy will also showcase its line of OakGate PCIe Gen5 SSD Test Solutions at the Flash Memory Summit 2023.