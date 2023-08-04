Tel Aviv-based Startup Hailo Expands Hailo-8 Product Line with Two New Offerings

Tel Aviv-based startup Hailo has expanded its Hailo-8 product lineup with two new hardware accelerators: Hailo-8L and Hailo-8 Century. These accelerators cater to various edge AI applications such as security, smart cities, transportation, smart retail, industrial automation, and automotive.

Hailo-8L is designed for entry-level products that require limited AI performance. It can handle multiple streams or concurrent processing of multiple models and AI tasks on edge devices, delivering up to 13 tera-operations per second. This accelerator is compatible with the Hailo-8 software suite, allowing for future upgrades.

On the other hand, Hailo-8 Century is offered as PCIe cards and provides 52 to 208 TOPS, enabling real-time deep neural network inferencing on platforms with a 16-lane PCIe slot. It is well-suited for applications like intelligent vision systems or edge video analytics platforms.

Hailo claims that the Hailo-8L accelerator achieved 500FPS on the ResNet50 benchmark model, while the Century PCIe cards accomplished up to 10K FPS with a power efficiency of 400 FPS per watt. The pricing for Hailo-8L is undisclosed, while the Century line starts at $249 for the 52 TOPS variant, leading to a potential 70% reduction in edge AI deployment costs.

In addition to the Hailo-8 series, Hailo also offers the Hailo-15 vision processor, which can be embedded in cameras for large-scale camera deployments. It offloads cloud vision analytics while conserving power.

The global embedded AI market is projected to reach $18.0 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%, according to Markets and Markets.