Tekken 8 Release Date Leaked: January 26, 2024

According to reliable leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia, Tekken 8 is set to release on January 26, 2024. This news follows a series of leaks surrounding the highly anticipated fighting game. In a recent tweet, Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada addressed the leaks, stating that they contained outdated information that had already been changed or removed.

Harada also mentioned that the source of the leaks has been largely identified and that the leaked information was only given to specific organizations involved in debugging and localization. He assured fans that steps have been taken to address the issue and that future leaks will be traced back to the individual responsible.

Prior to the discovery of the release date, photos from last month’s EVO event seemed to confirm a leaked roster. These images, taken at the Tekken 8 booth at EVO, showcased the character Steve and gave fans a glimpse at the roster. The entire roster was supposedly leaked earlier through the use of Cheat Engine, a PC application that allows players to modify their games using community-made scripts.

Tekken 8 was officially announced in September 2022 during the PlayStation State of Play livestream. The game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. In February, Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed a detailed breakdown of the gameplay mechanics, including the heat system, rage system, and recovery gauge.

While the recent leak regarding the release date has generated excitement among Tekken fans, it’s essential to treat it as a rumor until official confirmation from Bandai Namco Entertainment. Nonetheless, the leak has provided fans with something to look forward to as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of Tekken 8.

