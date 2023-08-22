Tekken 8 Announces Six New Characters and Deluxe Editions

The highly anticipated fighting game, Tekken 8, has just announced six new characters at Gamescom 2023. The official trailer released by Bandai Namco also showcased the Year 1 Pass for DLC characters and the various editions of the game.

The Year 1 Pass includes four additional DLC characters and the Kinjin avatar skin. While specific details on the new fighters have not been revealed, it is expected that one character will be released in each season of 2024.

The Deluxe Edition of Tekken 8 includes the base game, Year 1 Pass, and the Gold Suit Pack, which grants flashy costumes for all characters. For fans who want even more content, the Ultimate Edition offers avatar skins for Kazuya, Jin, and Jun, as well as the Classic Tekken 32 T-shirt Set featuring artwork from the franchise.

The most comprehensive edition is the Premium Collector’s Edition. In addition to everything included in the Ultimate Edition, it features a 25 cm-tall Jin statue, a steelbook case, eight glossy collectible cards, Leroy Smith’s ring with a carrying pouch, and a special arcade token.

Players who pre-order Tekken 8 will receive a Paul avatar skin. PlayStation users who pre-order will also receive exclusive skins for Mokujin and Tetsujin.

The game is available for digital pre-order, with the base game priced at $70 USD. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $100, while the Ultimate Edition costs $110. The Premium Collector’s Edition, with its extensive contents, is available for pre-order at a hefty price of $300.

Tekken 8 is set to release on January 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

