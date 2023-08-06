CityLife

Tekken 8 Roster Leak Confirmed by Images from EVO Event

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Pictures circulating on social media from this weekend’s EVO event have seemingly confirmed the recent Tekken 8 roster leak. The leaked roster, initially discovered last month using Cheat Engine, matches the characters shown in the circulating images taken at the Tekken 8 booth at EVO.

Tekken 8 was officially announced in September 2022 during a PlayStation State of Play livestream. The game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, although no official release date has been confirmed.

In February, Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed a 36-minute breakdown of Tekken 8’s gameplay mechanics, providing insights into the game’s heat system, rage system, and recovery gauge.

The leaked images from the EVO event have added to the anticipation and excitement surrounding Tekken 8’s upcoming release. Fans of the fighting game franchise eagerly await more official information, including the complete roster and an official release date.

By Mampho Brescia

