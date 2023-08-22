Tekken 8 Release Date Announced: January 26, 2024

Bandai Namco has finally given fans a release date for the highly anticipated fighting game, Tekken 8. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, a new trailer was revealed, confirming that Tekken 8 will be available on January 26, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The trailer also showcased the game’s single-player mode, which aims to bring back the nostalgic arcade experience of playing against friends and strangers in local gaming halls. This mode is a nod to the roots of the Tekken series, capturing the essence of the arcade scene.

One exciting piece of information revealed is the return of Jun Kazama, Jin’s mother. Previously believed to be dead, it was later discovered that she was missing. Her reappearance in Tekken 8 adds an intriguing element to the storyline and will likely have a significant impact on the overall narrative.

Early impressions of Tekken 8 have been overwhelmingly positive. In a hands-on preview, Mitchell Saltzman described the game as “phenomenal,” praising its impactful hits and the new Heat system, which enhances the unique characteristics of each character.

Fans of the Tekken series can now mark their calendars for January 26, 2024, as the day they can dive into the next chapter of this beloved fighting game franchise. With its release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, players from various platforms can join in on the intense battles and thrilling gameplay that Tekken has become known for.

