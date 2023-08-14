Veteran developer raises concerns about trolling and harassment in gaming community

Katsuhiro Harada, the renowned developer of the Tekken series and director of the upcoming Tekken 8, has expressed his concerns about the negative impact of trolling and harassment within the fighting game community (FGC). Harada highlights that such behavior not only damages team morale but can also lead to additional financial costs for both event organizers and players.

Recently, Harada shared an image on social media that depicted a threat he received from an individual demanding the inclusion of a particular character in Tekken 8. The threat included a remark about physically harming Harada with a burning hammer if the character was not included in the game.

Harada emphasizes that this kind of harassment is not uncommon and is something that developers often have to deal with. He explains that when threats are made, event operators may feel compelled to increase security measures, which ultimately raises the operating costs and creates a greater burden for fans who wish to attend gaming events.

Furthermore, Harada points out that company management is less likely to comply with demands made through intimidation. As a result, the chances of a specific character being included in a game may actually decrease.

The issue of trolling and harassment within the gaming community is a serious concern. It not only affects the well-being of developers but also has a knock-on effect on the larger gaming community as a whole. Harada’s comments shed light on the negative consequences of such behavior and the need for a more respectful and supportive environment within the FGC.

