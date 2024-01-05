Teen Achieves Unprecedented Feat in Tetris

Summary: A 13-year-old named Willis Gibson has made history by becoming the first person to crash the original Tetris game. This extraordinary accomplishment has caught the attention of Tetris Co.’s creator, Alexey Pajitnov, and the company’s founder and chairman, Henk Rogers. Gibson, who goes by Blue Scuti online, documented his victory in a YouTube video that has gained significant attention. Despite claims that the game is unbeatable, Gibson’s achievement has defied all expectations and has sparked curiosity about the future of the game. This victory holds special meaning for Gibson, as he dedicated his success to his late father, who supported his love for gaming.

A New Era in Tetris Begins

Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old from Stillwater, Okla., recently did what no one else has been able to do before – he crashed the original Tetris game. His remarkable achievement has not only made him the first person to accomplish this feat but has also ignited curiosity about the future of the legendary game. The extraordinary moment unfolded during a Zoom interview with NBC News, where Tetris Co.’s creator, Alexey Pajitnov, and chairman, Henk Rogers, surprised Gibson.

Gibson’s victory was captured in a video he posted on his YouTube page. The footage shows him playing Tetris for approximately 38 minutes before reaching the game’s kill screen, causing it to crash. Overcome with excitement, Gibson can be heard exclaiming, “Oh, my God!” and expressing disbelief at his accomplishment. “I can’t feel my fingers. I can’t feel my hands,” he says in the video.

Although Pajitnov claims the game is unbeatable, Gibson’s achievement proves otherwise. Pajitnov clarified that Gibson didn’t crash the game itself, but rather the program created by NES engineers 40 years ago. Nevertheless, Gibson’s dedication to mastering Tetris has caught the attention of Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris, who congratulated him on his “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Gibson attributes his success to his love for the simplicity of Tetris. He describes it as a game that is easy to pick up but difficult to truly excel at. Gibson employs a technique called “rolling” that allows for faster movements, giving him an edge in the game. He has already made a name for himself in the Tetris community, holding the world record for Tetris on Gameboy and securing third place at the world championship in Portland, Oregon.

This newfound recognition is bittersweet for Gibson, who lost his father last month. However, his mother, Karin Cox, believes his father would have been proud of his achievement. Reflecting on her late husband’s support, Cox shares, “He’d tell anybody and everybody how good his kid was at Tetris.”

FAQ:

Q: Has anyone ever crashed the original Tetris game before?

A: No, Willis Gibson is the first person to crash the original Tetris game.

Q: What technique does Gibson use to play Tetris?

A: Gibson utilizes a technique called “rolling” to achieve faster movements in the game.

Q: What other achievements has Gibson accomplished in the world of Tetris?

A: Gibson holds the world record for Tetris on Gameboy and secured third place at the world championship in Portland, Oregon.