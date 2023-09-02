Best Teemo Builds and Comps in Teamfight Tactics Set 9

The current Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9 is coming to an end with Patch 13.18, and Riot Games is preparing for the mid-set update called Horizonbound. This update will bring new units, traits, region portals, and more to the game. As players gear up for the update, they are looking for the best Teemo builds and comps in TFT Set 9.

Teemo is a Yordle, Multicaster, and Strategist in Teamfight Tactics Set 9. His unique ability, called Noxious Trap, allows him to deal magic damage and wound enemies within a hex over time. Teemo’s stats include both his abilities and various traits that he possesses.

Teemo synergizes well with units that fall under the Yordle, Strategist, and Multicaster traits. One of the popular comps is the Spears & Shields comp, where Azir is the main damage carry, Nasus serves as a hybrid tank, and Teemo contributes to the damage output. This comp requires a combination of units from Demacia, Shurima, Sorcerer, Juggernaut, and Multicaster traits.

Another effective comp is the Bomber Teemo, which combines Strategists and Multicasters. In this comp, Teemo is the 3-star reroll carry, and Swain acts as the 3-star tank. With this comp, you need to prioritize items like Hextech Gunblade, Blue Buff, and Jeweled Gauntlet on Teemo to maximize his potential.

As Patch 13.17 is the last patch of Set 9, players are making the most of the comps they know work before the mid-set update. Teemo may be underestimated by some players, but with the right compositions and items, he can deal significant damage. Expanding your knowledge of Teemo builds and comps will give you an edge in Teamfight Tactics Set 9.

