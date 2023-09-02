CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Best Teemo Builds and Comps in Teamfight Tactics Set 9

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
Best Teemo Builds and Comps in Teamfight Tactics Set 9

The current Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9 is coming to an end with Patch 13.18, and Riot Games is preparing for the mid-set update called Horizonbound. This update will bring new units, traits, region portals, and more to the game. As players gear up for the update, they are looking for the best Teemo builds and comps in TFT Set 9.

Teemo is a Yordle, Multicaster, and Strategist in Teamfight Tactics Set 9. His unique ability, called Noxious Trap, allows him to deal magic damage and wound enemies within a hex over time. Teemo’s stats include both his abilities and various traits that he possesses.

Teemo synergizes well with units that fall under the Yordle, Strategist, and Multicaster traits. One of the popular comps is the Spears & Shields comp, where Azir is the main damage carry, Nasus serves as a hybrid tank, and Teemo contributes to the damage output. This comp requires a combination of units from Demacia, Shurima, Sorcerer, Juggernaut, and Multicaster traits.

Another effective comp is the Bomber Teemo, which combines Strategists and Multicasters. In this comp, Teemo is the 3-star reroll carry, and Swain acts as the 3-star tank. With this comp, you need to prioritize items like Hextech Gunblade, Blue Buff, and Jeweled Gauntlet on Teemo to maximize his potential.

As Patch 13.17 is the last patch of Set 9, players are making the most of the comps they know work before the mid-set update. Teemo may be underestimated by some players, but with the right compositions and items, he can deal significant damage. Expanding your knowledge of Teemo builds and comps will give you an edge in Teamfight Tactics Set 9.

Sources:
– Teamfight Tactics Official Website

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

The Growth and Trends of Insights-As-A-Service in the Tech Industry: A 10-Year Forecast

Sep 2, 2023
News

ISRO Confirms Pragyan Rover’s Progress on Moon’s South Pole

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

BMW Unveils Vision Neue Klasse Concept Car at IAA Mobility Auto Show

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Growth and Trends of Insights-As-A-Service in the Tech Industry: A 10-Year Forecast

Sep 2, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Introducing Telepod: Streamlining iOS Device Management

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

New Study Reveals Alarming Increase in Cybersecurity Breaches

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Best Teemo Builds and Comps in Teamfight Tactics Set 9

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments