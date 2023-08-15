Tecno Leak: Upcoming Foldable Phone Phantom V Flip

New images have surfaced showcasing the design of the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip, a foldable device from the brand. The leaked images reveal a circular outer display, giving the phone a unique look. This compact display is housed within a ring that also holds the camera sensors and LED flash. While not a completely new concept, it adds an interesting twist to the increasingly large displays found on other flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+. The smaller display potentially reduces costs by utilizing a smaller panel.

According to reports, the outer display measures 1.32 inches, while the inner panel boasts a 6.9-inch size. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera. The battery is rumored to be either 3,900 or 4,000 mAh, surpassing the capacities of the Motorola Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is anticipated to be released in October and will be available in three colors: black, white, and purple.