TECNO Introduces MegaBook T1 Laptop in India

TECNO has entered the laptop market in India with its latest offering, the MegaBook T1. The device was unveiled at the World Of TECNOlogy event, alongside the POVA 5 series smartphones. The laptop, initially launched at IFA last year, comes with several notable features.

The TECNO MegaBook T1 boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with thin bezels, offering a peak brightness of 350 nits and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. With a sleek design measuring 14.8mm thin and weighing only 1.48 kg, the laptop features a shiny strip on the lid for added style. It also includes a fingerprint scanner for secure access.

Equipped with a 2MP webcam, the TECNO MegaBook T1 provides dual speakers with DTS immersive sound, dual microphones, and AI environmental noise cancellation for improved call quality. Under the hood, the laptop houses up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The device operates on Windows 11 OS and is powered by a 70Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the TECNO MegaBook T1 offers two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 port, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, WiFi 6, and a 3.5mm jack. However, pricing and availability details for the MegaBook T1 in India have not yet been disclosed by TECNO. The brand has mentioned that the laptop will be available in different configurations, including Core i3 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, Core i5 with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and Core i7 with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.