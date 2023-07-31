Technology Companies Commit to Voluntary Regulation of Artificial Intelligence

Seven technology companies, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta, have made voluntary commitments regarding the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). These commitments are based on the principles of safety, security, and trust and cover various areas impacted by AI.

While non-binding and voluntary, these commitments may serve as a basis for future regulations. Examples of the commitments include red-teaming products, information sharing, investment in cybersecurity, incentivizing third-party discovery of vulnerabilities, watermarking AI-generated content, publicly reporting model capabilities, prioritizing research on societal risks, and developing AI systems to address societal challenges.

These commitments come in response to the United Nations Security Council’s discussion on the threat posed by AI to global peace and security. During the session, the UN Secretary General proposed the establishment of a global AI watchdog and a legally binding agreement to ban the use of AI in automated weapons of war.

Lawmakers in the US have expressed concerns about the potential risks of AI and its unknown long-term impact. Some have likened the current phase of AI growth to the “Oppenheimer moment,” comparing it to the development of the atom bomb and signifying the transition to a new era with unknown future consequences.

There are varying perspectives on the risks of AI, with some raising concerns about doomsday scenarios and others focusing on the dangers of generative AI and its potential for disinformation on a large scale. The voluntary commitments made by technology companies are seen as the initial steps in a regulatory process that needs to be enforceable and aligned with internationally agreed safeguards.

The military application of AI is also on the rise, with AI systems being deployed in conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war. Companies like Palantir have developed AI-based platforms for analyzing and neutralizing adversary targets.

Overall, the commitments made by technology companies and the discussions at the United Nations Security Council indicate a growing recognition of the need for AI regulation to address potential risks and ensure the safe and ethical use of AI technologies.