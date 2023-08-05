The Technics EAH-AZ80: Impressive Sound Quality and Unique Features

The Technics EAH-AZ80 wireless earbuds are a worthwhile consideration in the premium earbuds market. These earbuds, priced at $300, offer impressive sound quality, battery life, and functionality.

The AZ80 earbuds come in a sleek design with aluminum trim and provide a comfortable fit for extended listening. They also come with seven different sizes of silicone ear tips, catering to users with smaller ears. While the buds have an IPX4 water resistance rating, the case lacks protection against rain or sweat.

In terms of sound, the AZ80 earbuds stand up against top competitors. They produce rich and enveloping audio with a natural warmth to the sound signature. These earbuds excel in handling multi-layered tracks, delivering detailed and spacious soundstage across various genres of music.

The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, although it falls slightly short compared to the best contenders on the market. However, the audio fidelity and quality make up for this drawback. The transparency mode, which allows outside noise to pass through, can be adjusted through Technics’ mobile app.

The battery life of the AZ80 earbuds is impressive, offering around seven to eight hours of usage with noise cancellation enabled. Voice calls are satisfactory, and the JustMyVoice isolation technology helps eliminate background noise for better voice clarity.

One unique feature of the AZ80 earbuds is the three-way multipoint capability, which allows users to pair the earbuds with up to three devices simultaneously. However, using the highest audio quality Bluetooth codec, LDAC, is not possible with triple multipoint enabled.

Overall, the Technics EAH-AZ80 wireless earbuds offer excellent sound quality and useful features. While they may not be the smallest earbuds, their comfortable fit and functionality make them a strong contender in the premium earbuds market.