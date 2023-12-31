Title: Embrace Technology in 2024: 10 Tech Resolutions to Improve Your Life

Summary:

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be about self-improvement or giving up indulgences. In 2024, why not make tech resolutions that can fortify you against the challenges of the new year? From rediscovering comics on tablets to finding ways to save money with Chrome extensions, there are plenty of tech-related commitments that can enhance your life. In this article, we explore ten different tech resolutions recommended by the TechRadar team and contributors. Whether it’s restoring old family photos using photo editing software or exploring new streaming options beyond what algorithms recommend, these resolutions offer valuable advice and ideas for anyone looking to make the most of technology in the coming year.

1. Bring 4K Blu-Rays Back into Your Life

Streaming services have their conveniences, but they also have weaknesses. Managing Editor, Matt Bolton, advocates for the return of 4K Blu-Rays to enjoy impressive image quality and access second-hand bargains.

2. Tame Your Passwords Nightmare

Passwords can be infuriating if not properly managed. TechRadar contributor Darren Allen offers a comprehensive guide on the best password managers and how to embrace biometrics for a more secure and convenient experience.

3. Restore Old Family Photos with AI-powered Software

With the advancement of photo editing software, it has become easier to restore old family photos. Chris Rowlands provides step-by-step instructions on scanning and retouching these cherished memories using various tools, including some free online options.

4. Break Free from Algorithmic Recommendations

Escape the repetitive cycle of movie, TV, and music recommendations served by algorithms. David Nield shares his plan to discover untrodden streaming worlds through podcasts, newsletters, subreddits, and more.

5. Get Up to Speed with AI Chatbots

Start the year by familiarizing yourself with AI chatbots. TechRadar’s beginner’s guide to ChatGPT offers insights on using this technology effectively, including writing prompts and custom instructions for more fruitful interactions.

6. Consider Switching to Tidal for Music Streaming

Find out why Verity Burns, a long-time Spotify subscriber, decided to switch to Tidal in 2024. This breakdown of music streaming in the current landscape highlights Tidal’s allure and offers valuable insights for music enthusiasts.

7. Rediscover the Joy of Comics

Rekindle your love for comics with the help of a trusty Lenovo tablet. Senior Staff Writer Hamish Hector shares his project to immerse himself in the world of comics, emphasizing that technology doesn’t need to be perfect, just perfect for you.

8. Find Bargains on Used Camera Lenses

Enhance your photography without breaking the bank by exploring the world of second-hand lenses. This guide offers tips on where to find the best deals, what to check, and which lenses currently provide excellent value for Canon, Nikon, and Sony users.

9. Save Money with Chrome Extensions

Financially difficult times call for innovative approaches. Darren Allen suggests harnessing the power of Chrome extensions to make significant savings. Discover shopping assistants, voucher finders, and price-watching tools that can help you save money in 2024.

10. Unlock the Full Potential of Your Apple Watch

Discover the impressive range of features beyond fitness tracking that your Apple Watch offers. Apple expert Lloyd Coombes shares his tips for maintaining good habits and keeping your life running smoothly with the help of this smartwatch.

FAQ:

1. Can 4K Blu-Rays offer better image quality than streaming services?

Yes, 4K Blu-Rays can provide superior image quality compared to streaming services, especially for those who have high-quality displays and home theater setups. Additionally, it is often possible to find second-hand bargains for 4K Blu-Rays.

2. How can I manage my passwords effectively?

To tame your passwords nightmare, consider using a password manager. These tools securely store and generate complex passwords, making it easier to maintain strong, unique passwords for different online accounts. Biometrics, such as fingerprint or face recognition, can also enhance security and convenience.

3. How can I restore old family photos using technology?

Generative AI-powered photo editing software makes it easier to restore old family photos. By scanning the photos and using retouching techniques, you can improve their resolution, repair damages, and bring back lost colors. Online tools also provide options for photo restoration without the need for subscriptions to professional software like Photoshop.

4. How can I discover new streaming options beyond algorithmic recommendations?

To break free from algorithmic recommendations, consider exploring alternative sources such as podcasts, newsletters, subreddits, and specialized magazines. These platforms offer unique content recommendations that can introduce you to new and exciting streaming options.

5. How can I save money using Chrome extensions?

Chrome extensions offer various money-saving features, such as shopping assistants that find discounts and coupons, voucher finders that search for the best deals, and price-watching tools that track price changes for products you’re interested in. By utilizing these extensions, you can make more informed purchasing decisions and potentially save money.

6. What additional features does an Apple Watch offer besides fitness tracking?

Besides fitness tracking, Apple Watches offer a range of useful features, such as notifications, reminders, calendar integration, and smart home controls. These capabilities can help you maintain good habits, stay organized, and simplify daily routines.