Tech Mahindra Trains 8,000 Employees in AI and Quantum Computing

Tech Mahindra, an IT company, has trained approximately 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence (AI) to meet the growing demand for generative AI and quantum computing. The company is focusing on sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, primarily in the USA.

Tech Mahindra’s global chief people officer and head of marketing, Harshvendra Soin, emphasized the company’s investments in quantum computing, cybersecurity, and AI to enhance its capabilities in these areas. They are committed to investing in the learning and development of their employees to build a future-proof, resilient talent pool. The training initiatives in the June 2023 quarter have equipped employees with expertise in generative AI and other AI platforms.

In the same quarter, Tech Mahindra experienced a decline in net profit by 38% to Rs 692.5 crore compared to the previous year. This decline was mainly due to a significant contraction of profit margins. However, the outgoing CEO and Managing Director, C.P. Gurnani, remains optimistic about the future. Gurnani sees the potential of generative AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity as drivers of growth, especially in the context of 5G connected solutions and experience management.

Soin agrees with this outlook, stating that generative AI and quantum computing have become transformative forces, leading to a shift in the demand for new skills. This shift has prompted companies to focus on reskilling and upskilling their workforce.

Tech Mahindra’s commitment to training its employees in AI demonstrates their dedication to staying ahead of the curve and meeting the needs of an ever-evolving technological landscape.