Tech Mahindra Trains 8,000 Employees in Artificial Intelligence

Tech Mahindra has recently trained around 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to keep its workforce competitive and prepared for the evolving technological landscape. The company’s focus is on the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors in regions such as the USA. By investing in its employees, Tech Mahindra aims to build a future-proof and resilient talent pool.

According to Harshvendra Soin, Tech Mahindra’s global chief people officer and head of marketing, generative AI is the next big trend that will have a significant impact on the industry. This technology shift will transform various aspects of our work, communication, and content creation. As a result, there is a growing demand for reskilling and upskilling employees using different learning tools and platforms.

Tech Mahindra’s decision to train its employees in AI comes after a decline in net profits during the April-June quarter, with a 36% decrease. Despite this decline, the company’s CEO and Managing Director, C P Gurnani, remains optimistic about the potential growth drivers of generative AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

As AI continues to gain prominence, it is evident that this emerging technology will play a crucial role in our lives. Job postings on platforms like LinkedIn are already seeking individuals with AI expertise, underscoring the increasing demand for professionals skilled in this field. Embracing AI is necessary for companies to stay competitive and adapt to the changing technological landscape.