Tech Mahindra Trains 8,000 Employees in AI for Growing Demand in Generative AI and Quantum Computing

IT company Tech Mahindra has recently invested in training 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence (AI) as it prepares to meet the growing demand for generative AI and quantum computing. The company is focusing on sectors including banking and finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, particularly in the USA.

Tech Mahindra’s global chief people officer and head of marketing, Harshvendra Soin, has revealed that the company is actively investing in quantum computing, cybersecurity, and AI to support its expanding focus on various industries. Soin emphasized the importance of continuous learning and development of employees to create a future-proof and resilient talent pool.

In the June 2023 quarter, Tech Mahindra reported a 38% decrease in net profit, amounting to Rs 692.5 crore. This decline was primarily due to a significant contraction of profit margins. Revenues for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 13,159 crore, showing a decline from the preceding March quarter.

During an earnings call, Tech Mahindra’s outgoing CEO and Managing Director, C P Gurnani, acknowledged this quarter as one of the toughest in the last five years. He highlighted challenges in the Communications, Media, and Entertainment (CME) sector, which had a negative impact on the company’s overall performance. Despite these challenges, Gurnani expressed optimism in generative AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity as drivers of growth, particularly with the emergence of 5G connected solutions and experience management.

Tech Mahindra recognizes the significant influence of generative AI, quantum computing, and AI in reshaping industries and affecting skills demand. The company continues to prioritize the reskilling and upskilling of its employees through various learning tools and platforms.