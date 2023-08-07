Development of Open Standards for 3D Content: Tech Giants Join Forces

The development and implementation of open standards for 3D content are crucial for fostering interoperability and efficiency in various industries. In a major move towards this goal, tech giants Pixar, Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, and NVIDIA have joined forces with the Joint Development Foundation to launch the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD).

The alliance aims to standardize the 3D environment by enhancing the capabilities of Pixar’s Universal Scene Description technology – OpenUSD. OpenUSD is a leading 3D scene description technology known for its interoperability and collaborative artistic capture. The AOUSD plans to outline OpenUSD’s features through comprehensive written specifications, allowing for improved compatibility and widespread adoption.

The Linux Foundation’s Joint Development Foundation will host the project, providing an open and efficient pathway for developing OpenUSD specifications and seeking recognition from the International Organization for Standardization. The AOUSD will also serve as the platform for defining improvements to OpenUSD collaboratively with the broader industry. The alliance invites companies and organizations to join in shaping the future of OpenUSD.

The standardization of 3D content has far-reaching implications. It will facilitate the growth of the metaverse and generative AI, opening up opportunities for creators across various fields. Adobe, for example, sees OpenUSD as a multiplier of value for artists and plans to integrate it into its suite of tools. With the integration of OpenUSD, Adobe’s suite of tools could gain an advantage in the evolving landscape of 3D content creation.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards standardizing 3D industries and empowering creators through open standards and interoperability. It signals a pivotal moment in the advancement of 3D technology and its applications.