TDSi Announces Dates for Free GARDiS Installer Training in 2024

Summary: Integrated Access Control and Security manufacturer TDSi has released the schedule for its free GARDiS installer training in 2024. The training sessions will take place at TDSi’s headquarters in Poole and at Texecom’s headquarters in Haslingden. These sessions aim to provide installers with the latest updates and specific guidance on the GARDiS ecosystem of integrated access control hardware and software solutions.

TDSi, a leading manufacturer of Integrated Access Control and Security solutions, has announced the dates for its free GARDiS installer training sessions in 2024. These training opportunities will be available at TDSi’s Poole Headquarters in Dorset and Texecom’s headquarters in Haslingden, Lancashire. The sessions are specifically designed to equip installers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively install, maintain, and upgrade TDSi products.

The training sessions in Poole will take place on Wednesdays, starting from January 3. The sessions will continue on February 7, March 6, April 3, May 8, and June 5. On the other hand, the sessions in Haslingden will commence on Wednesday, January 24, and continue on February 21 and March 20.

Jon Hooley, TDSi’s Technical Support Manager, emphasized the importance of providing training opportunities at convenient locations for installers across the UK. The carefully designed training programme aims to instill confidence in engineers and empower them to oversee installations more effectively, streamlining the process for both installers and end-users.

The training courses typically begin at 9am and run until approximately 1pm. The sessions cover various topics including the GARDiS Platform, GARDiS Readers, GARDiS Controllers, best practice across all TDSi Controllers, Software Tools, GARDiS Embedded Software, GARDiS Server Software, and an Authorised Course Test.

Installers who wish to attend the free TDSi GARDiS Installer Training courses at either Poole or Haslingden can register for free attendance on TDSi’s website.

FAQ

Q: What is GARDiS?

GARDiS is an ecosystem of integrated access control hardware and software solutions developed by TDSi.

Q: Where will the training sessions take place?

The training sessions will be held at TDSi’s headquarters in Poole and at Texecom’s headquarters in Haslingden.

Q: What topics will be covered in the training sessions?

The training sessions will cover various topics including the GARDiS Platform, GARDiS Readers, GARDiS Controllers, best practice across all TDSi Controllers, Software Tools, GARDiS Embedded Software, GARDiS Server Software, and an Authorised Course Test.