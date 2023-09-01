TCL Unveils X955 Flagship TV with Impressive Brightness and Local Dimming Zones

TCL has taken Mini-LED technology to the next level with its newly unveiled X955 flagship TV. The TV, which debuted at IFA 2023, boasts an incredible 5,000 nits of brightness and over 5,000 local dimming zones. With a screen size of 98 inches, TCL claims the X955 will provide approximately 100,000 hours of screen time. However, the price and release date of the TV have not been announced yet.

Compared to TCL’s previous flagship TV, the X955 offers a 27.5% increase in brightness, a 33% increase in viewing angles, and a 210% increase in light control precision. The TV is likely to be a European exclusive model as it was unveiled alongside its two siblings, the C955 and C805. The 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV, which TCL released last month in China, can be ordered for 79,999 yuan (approximately $11,000).

The QD-Mini LED technology used in the TCL X955 is similar to what Samsung offers in its Neo QLED TVs and LG offers in its QNED TVs. However, the X955 stands out with its impressive 5,000-nit brightness and 5,000+ contrast control zones. This makes it the first commercially available TV with such specifications, surpassing Sony’s prototype TV with a 10,000-nit display shown at CES 2019.

While OLED TVs may not reach the same level of brightness as the X955, they still excel in delivering better black levels. The X955’s 5,000+ contrast control zones help reduce blooming, but OLED’s pixel-perfect light control remains unmatched. Both OLED and Mini-LED TVs are expected to coexist in the market, with manufacturers continually striving to outdo each other in terms of brightness, color saturation, and price point.

For those looking for a more affordable option, TCL recently released the TCL QM8, a 65-inch 4K Mini LED HDR TV that offers a great balance between brightness and price, priced at around $1,200.

