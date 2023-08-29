TCL Launches 115-Inch X11G Max QD-Mini LED TV with Impressive Features

TCL, a global player in the TV market known for its affordable and mid-range models, is expanding its product line with a focus on larger displays. The company has recently introduced the 115-inch X11G Max, the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV.

With a massive 115-inch screen and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, the X11G Max offers an immersive viewing experience. It features over 20,000 individual LED backlighting zones, four times more than the previous TCL X11G model, allowing for precise control of the backlight and resulting in deeper blacks, brighter whites, and a wider dynamic range.

In addition, the X11G Max boasts a native contrast ratio of 7,000:1 and a response time of 1.0ms, making it ideal for gaming and fast-paced content. Powered by the TCL LingYao M2 processor and equipped with the company’s TXR Mini LED image enhancement chip, the TV delivers stunning visuals with rich details and realism.

To complement the impressive visuals, TCL has included a 6.2.2-channel Onkyo Hi-Fi audio system in the X11G Max, providing immersive sound for an enhanced viewing experience.

The TCL 115-inch X11G Max is now available for 79,999 yuan ($11,000). It is a high-end TV that caters to those who demand the best in picture quality and audio performance.

Key features of the TCL 115-inch X11G Max:

– 115-inch IMAX screen

– 20,000+ LED backlighting zones

– Peak brightness of 5,000 nits

– Native contrast ratio of 7,000:1

– Response time of 1.0ms

– TCL LingYao M2 processor with TXR Mini LED image enhancement chip

– 6.2.2-channel Onkyo Hi-Fi audio system

This new TV model from TCL showcases the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology, offering consumers an expansive and immersive viewing experience.

