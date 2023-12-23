Taylor Swift and Friends Enjoy Night Out in New York City

Taylor Swift and her group of celebrity pals, including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz, were spotted enjoying a girls night out in New York City. The women were all dressed stylishly as they exited a building together, with Swift rocking a shearling-lined leather coat, green sweater, plaid skirt, and tall red boots. Gomez showcased her blonde highlights with a snake-print overcoat and matching skirt, while Kravitz opted for an oversized tan coat and Taylor-Joy sported a head-covering, black coat, and shiny heels.

The outing came shortly after Swift showed her support for her friend Emma Stone at the premiere of her film “Poor Things.” Swift arrived at the event in a faux fur coat and later changed into a black gown. Stone spoke highly of their friendship, praising Swift’s energy and stamina during her performances.

In other news, Gomez seemingly confirmed her relationship with collaborator Benny Blanco on Instagram. She expressed her affection for him, stating that he’s the best thing that has ever happened to her. Gomez and Blanco have worked together on several tracks, including “Single Soon” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness.”

The night out in New York City showcased the strong bond between Swift and her friends. It’s clear that these talented and fashionable women enjoy spending quality time together, supporting each other’s endeavors and building lasting friendships.