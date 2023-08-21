TAU Systems Upgrades University of Texas Tabletop Terawatt Laser for Compact Particle Accelerator

TAU Systems has announced the successful upgrade of the existing University of Texas Tabletop Terawatt Laser (UT3) to enhance its performance in powering a compact particle accelerator. The collaboration between TAU Systems and the University of Texas at Austin aims to advance the science and technology of compact accelerator systems and advanced light sources.

The upgraded UT3 now produces ultrashort pulses with a peak power of 40 terawatts, nearly doubling the energy of its predecessor. The joint efforts of TAU Systems, UT Austin personnel, and components provided by Thales Laser facilitated the successful upgrade. This enhancement has demonstrated the new potential of the facility through successful laser-driven electron acceleration in a TAU-designed beamline.

The upgraded system will primarily be used for developing compact laser-wakefield accelerators, as well as EUV and X-ray light sources for various industries. The semiconductor industry, material science, battery technology, and medical imaging are among the sectors that could benefit from these applications.

Bjorn Manuel Hegelich, CEO of TAU Systems and a professor at UT’s Physics Department, expressed optimism about the new capabilities of the UT3, highlighting the potential for the development of new imaging capabilities. Prof. Mike Downer, Distinguished Professor of Physics at UT Austin, also emphasized the exciting research possibilities and the advancement of compact electron accelerators and 21st-century X-ray sources.

The successful partnership between UT Austin and TAU Systems demonstrates the value of public-private collaborations in driving scientific research and accelerating innovation. This upgrade is a significant step toward making plasma wakefield accelerators commercially available.

TAU Systems plans to install a system that is 100 times more powerful in its newly acquired premises in San Diego by the end of the year. This move will create opportunities for researchers in fields such as semiconductor manufacturing and EV battery development. The Service Center at the San Diego location will enable comprehensive studies on the charge and discharge of batteries, as well as the exploration and metrology of 3D structures in semiconductors.