Tata Play and NSIL Introduce India’s First Demand-Driven Satellite

DTH and content distribution platform, Tata Play, has partnered with National Space India Limited (NSIL) to launch India’s first demand-driven satellite, GSAT-24. This dedicated satellite is set to start its operations on August 7, 2023.

The launch ceremony will be held at the Regional Office of the North Broadcast Centre in Delhi and will bring together influential leaders from the broadcast industry and senior officials from space industries. The event aims to officially unveil the satellite’s operations.

Key attendees include Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play, Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and S Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space (DOS).

This partnership between Tata Play and NSIL marks a significant development in India’s satellite industry by introducing a demand-driven model for satellite launch and operation. The GSAT-24 satellite’s capabilities and wide coverage will play a crucial role in enhancing content distribution and broadcasting services throughout the entire country.

The collaboration demonstrates the commitment of both Tata Play and NSIL towards advancing India’s space technology and strengthening its telecommunication infrastructure. This innovative approach to satellite deployment is expected to pave the way for further advancements and possibilities within the industry.